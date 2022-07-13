Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

