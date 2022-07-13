B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes $290,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE T traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 415,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,436,320. The company has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

