BCS Wealth Management Sells 5,163 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,475,000 after buying an additional 98,834 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after buying an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,858. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

