BCS Wealth Management Has $610,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,301. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

