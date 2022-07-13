BCS Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 120,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.5% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 40.9% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,658. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $334.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $306.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.