BCS Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 16.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $633,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

PDEC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. 4,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

