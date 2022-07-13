BCS Wealth Management Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VTV stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.33. 26,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

