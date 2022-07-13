BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Argus upped their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

