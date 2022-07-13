Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,743. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

