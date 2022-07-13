Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,153 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.84. 27,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,010. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.18.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

