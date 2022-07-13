Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €82.00 ($82.00) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($67.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($59.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Basf stock traded up €1.27 ($1.27) on Wednesday, reaching €42.53 ($42.53). 5,813,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. Basf has a twelve month low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a twelve month high of €69.52 ($69.52). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

