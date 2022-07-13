BarterTrade Hits Market Cap of $69,047.98 (BART)

BarterTrade (BART) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. BarterTrade has a market cap of $69,047.98 and approximately $147.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarterTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.99 or 1.00038622 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003026 BTC.

BarterTrade (BART) is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io . The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarterTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarterTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

