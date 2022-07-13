Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $247,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,461. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.