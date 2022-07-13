Barclays Reiterates GBX 2,600 Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) has been given a GBX 2,600 ($30.92) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.10) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($31.76) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($26.52) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($32.93) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,465.50 ($29.32).

REL stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,264 ($26.93). 3,147,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,648. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,013 ($23.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.42). The stock has a market cap of £43.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,978.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,230.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,279.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.