Barclays Reiterates GBX 2,600 Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,600 ($30.92) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.10) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($31.76) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($26.52) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($32.93) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,465.50 ($29.32).

REL stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,264 ($26.93). 3,147,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,648. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,013 ($23.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.42). The stock has a market cap of £43.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,978.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,230.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,279.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

