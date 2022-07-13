Barclays Cuts SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €10.20

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €10.50 ($10.50) to €10.20 ($10.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SES from €9.00 ($9.00) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SES from €8.40 ($8.40) to €10.00 ($10.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on SES from €9.80 ($9.80) to €11.20 ($11.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on SES from €9.30 ($9.30) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a report on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF remained flat at $$8.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. SES has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.68 million during the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SES will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

