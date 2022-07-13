Bank of America Upgrades Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) to “Buy”

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $210.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s current price.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.69.

Shares of HON stock opened at $173.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.25. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $168.96 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

