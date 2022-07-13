Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 278.3% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 104,575 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $686,000.

VTV opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

