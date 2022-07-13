B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $69.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $67.37. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $63.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $27.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.21 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $3.13. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

ARCH stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.17. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 80.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 258,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $21,652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,305 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.19%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

