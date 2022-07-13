Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.52 million.

Shares of Azenta stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.09. 24,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,428. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.60. Azenta has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.