Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

