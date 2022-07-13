Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

MS stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

