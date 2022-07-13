Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,492 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

