Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

