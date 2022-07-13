Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.59

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 12600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,695,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,663,016.42. Insiders have purchased 252,800 shares of company stock worth $213,063 in the last quarter.

About Aurion Resources (CVE:AU)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

