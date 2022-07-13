Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Down 94.2% in June

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AUKNY traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212. Auckland International Airport has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $29.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

