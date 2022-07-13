Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Down 94.2% in June

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AUKNY traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212. Auckland International Airport has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $29.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Auckland International Airport (Get Rating)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.