ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,996,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $12.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,048. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

