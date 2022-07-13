Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating) shares rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 105,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 780% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.
About Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascend Wellness (AWWH)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.