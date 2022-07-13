Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating) shares rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 105,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 780% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

About Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

