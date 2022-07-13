Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives $11.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Artemis Gold in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

