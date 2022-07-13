Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 1,002,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,867,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
Several analysts have commented on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.79.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$352.75 million and a PE ratio of 25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.
In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
