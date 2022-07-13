Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 1,002,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,867,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Several analysts have commented on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.79.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$352.75 million and a PE ratio of 25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.