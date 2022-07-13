Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, a growth of 920.9% from the June 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,710. Ares Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,684,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,428 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,922,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 267,144 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 85.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,232,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

