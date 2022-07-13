Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes $60.73 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 555,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

