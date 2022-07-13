Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 18,800 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Ross Stores worth $61,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

