Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 989,392 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 989,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,941,000. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up about 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.92% of Western Alliance Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $7,202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,211,000 after buying an additional 353,563 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after buying an additional 302,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 356,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,377,000 after buying an additional 294,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 494.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 242,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAL opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

