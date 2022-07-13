Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 707,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,735,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.38% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Alcoa by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 91,201 shares during the period.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Shares of AA stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

