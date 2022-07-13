Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.14. 388,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,493,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

