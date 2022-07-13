Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 3.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $272.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,731. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.80. The firm has a market cap of $172.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

