Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $53.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

