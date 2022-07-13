Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 5.3% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,172,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,767,000 after buying an additional 393,113 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 433,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 64,296 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 211,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.