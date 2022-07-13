Anchor Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.01 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $42.18 million and approximately $26.01 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002025 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

