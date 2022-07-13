Analyzing Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) & Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

93.0% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Noodles & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Noodles & Company and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company -0.16% 4.04% 0.43% Portillo’s N/A -4.17% -1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noodles & Company and Portillo’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company $475.15 million 0.45 $3.66 million ($0.02) -231.38 Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.23 $5.99 million N/A N/A

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than Noodles & Company.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Noodles & Company and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 1 4 0 2.80 Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60

Noodles & Company presently has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 141.18%. Portillo’s has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 136.92%. Given Noodles & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than Portillo’s.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Noodles & Company on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Portillo’s (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.