Analyzing Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lattice Semiconductor and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Diodes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.42%. Diodes has a consensus price target of $90.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Diodes.

Volatility and Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Diodes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Diodes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $515.33 million 12.70 $95.92 million $0.80 59.44 Diodes $1.81 billion 1.60 $228.76 million $5.74 11.09

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 20.58% 29.28% 16.70% Diodes 13.98% 21.94% 13.13%

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Diodes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Diodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products, such as power management devices comprising AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. The company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux products, digital switches, interfaces, redrivers, universal level shifters/voltage translator, clock ICs, and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales, marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.