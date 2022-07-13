Analysts Set Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) PT at $64.00

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 61 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

JBAXY stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.22%.

About Julius Bär Gruppe (Get Rating)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

