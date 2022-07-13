Analysts Set Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Target Price at $19.00

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gogo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gogo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gogo by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. Gogo has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

