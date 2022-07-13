Analysts Set Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Target Price at $6,000.00

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,000.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($78.50) to GBX 6,000 ($71.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Croda International stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. Croda International has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $71.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.3263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

