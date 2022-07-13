Analysts Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $12.17

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.34. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

