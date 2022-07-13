American Equity Investment Life (AEL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Equity Investment Life (NYSE: AEL):

7/13/2022 – American Equity Investment Life was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

7/8/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – American Equity Investment Life was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

AEL traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.14. 37,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 551,410 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,512,000 after buying an additional 193,277 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

