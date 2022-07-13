American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Airlines Group traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 784,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,454,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

