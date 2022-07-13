Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.75

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 2224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

