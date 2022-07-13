ALLY (ALY) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,015.00

ALLY (ALY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $1.52 million and $7,015.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALLY has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.99 or 1.00038622 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003026 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.