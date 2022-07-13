Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €265.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €265.00 ($265.00) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($264.00) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($250.00) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($250.00) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($260.00) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($241.00) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ALV stock traded up €1.10 ($1.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €179.38 ($179.38). The company had a trading volume of 994,046 shares. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($167.30) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($206.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €190.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €207.03.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

